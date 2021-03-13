https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/13/ben-rhodes-one-eighty-on-andrew-cuomo-didnt-escape-the-attention-of-janice-dean-others/

Yesterday during a phone conference, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called politicians demanding his resignation “reckless and dangerous,” and he also blamed “cancel culture” for all the criticism he’s facing.

Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes sees a lesson in Cuomo’s story:

Andrew Cuomo is a good lesson that treating people terribly for years ultimately forces a reckoning. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 12, 2021

One-eighty detected!

Just a few months ago you loved him. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 13, 2021

Fact check: TRUE:

Rhodes had a fast change of heart, because last year when Cuomo was a welcome addition to the anti-Trump narrative he offered nothing but praise:

This didn’t age poorly at all:

Cuomo offers a good reminder that it’s good to elect people who know what the role of government should be – a reflection of our values, and an institution that can perform functions that no one else can. https://t.co/57RMysEmfq — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 24, 2020

Back then Cuomo was infallible because “Orange Man Bad.”

those are ben’s only two tweets with the word “cuomo.” kind of amazing. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 12, 2021

The shot/chaser of the day — so far.

