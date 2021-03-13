https://justthenews.com/government/security/biden-dispatches-fema-address-growing-border-crisis

The Biden administration on Saturday evening ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to deploy to the Southwest border l to help care for the overwhelming number of migrant youths filling detention centers,

The Homeland Security Department said the deployment would last 90 days, signaling there is little hope that the border crisis begun after Joe Biden took office will ease any time soon,

“The federal government is responding to the arrival of record numbers of individuals, including unaccompanied children, at the southwest border,” DHS said in a statement.

The Washington Post reported Saturday night that nearly 4,000 minors are packed into holding facilities while 8,500 more are in Health and Human Services custody awaiting placement with parents or other relatives.

