https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-pelosi-dont-join-chorus-seeking-cuomos-resignation-urge-letting?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Biden on Sunday declined to joining the growing chorus of Democrats seeking Andrew Cuomo’s ouster as New York governor, instead urging Americans to wait for the state attorney general to finish her probe of sexual harassment allegations.

“I think the investigation is underway, and we should see what it brings us,” Biden said during an impromptu question and answer sessions with reporters on the White House South lawn.

Biden became the second national Democrat to demur on calls seeking Cuomo’s resignation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi likewise Sunday urged patience until an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James is completed.

“I said there’s zero tolerance for sexual harassment, and we have taken measures in the House of Representatives – very strong measures – under leadership of Rep. Jackie Speier of California,” Pelosi told ABC’s “This Week.”

“I have confidence in the attorney general of New York – she had called for, I think, an expeditious investigation, and, again, with all the respect in the world for what these women have come forth and said,” she added. “…I do think that the women deserve to hear the results of these investigations, as does the governor.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and most of New York’s congressional delegation last week urged Cuomo to step down.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

