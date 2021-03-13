https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/bidens-national-park-service-denies-south-dakota-request-july-4th-fireworks-mount-rushmore/
Last year South Dakota welcomed President Trump to Mount Rushmore on the 4th of July. The President shared a historic speech and then fireworks ended the day.
This year the Democrats want none of it. Joe Biden is unable to make the trip and deliver a speech in his mental and physical state. Because of this, they will punish South Dakota for their patriotic display last year.
The Washington Examiner reported yesterday:
The National Park Service denied a request from South Dakota to host another July Fourth fireworks display at Mount Rushmore following a controversial Independence Day in 2020 attended by then-President Donald Trump.
NPS Regional Director Herbert Frost penned a letter to the state’s tourism department that the park service is “unable to grant a request to have fireworks at the Memorial,” according to a readout obtained by Washington Examiner.
“Potential risks to the park itself and to the health and safety of employees and visitors associated with the fireworks demonstration continue to be a concern and are still being evaluated as a result of the 2020 event,” Frost wrote.
Last year’s speech by President Trump was historic but the Democrats hate patriotism and President Trump so they hated it.
Democrats hate American patriots, American history, Western law, legal election results, and patriotism.
And they don’t even hide it anymore.