The Washington Examiner reported yesterday:

The National Park Service denied a request from South Dakota to host another July Fourth fireworks display at Mount Rushmore following a controversial Independence Day in 2020 attended by then-President Donald Trump.

NPS Regional Director Herbert Frost penned a letter to the state’s tourism department that the park service is “unable to grant a request to have fireworks at the Memorial,” according to a readout obtained by Washington Examiner.

“Potential risks to the park itself and to the health and safety of employees and visitors associated with the fireworks demonstration continue to be a concern and are still being evaluated as a result of the 2020 event,” Frost wrote.