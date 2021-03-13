https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/bidens-pick-deputy-budget-director-says-taxpayer-funded-abortions-necessary-racial-justice/

(THE FEDERALIST) – President Joe Biden’s top pick for deputy budget director, Shalanda Young, claimed access to abortion is considered “a matter of economic and racial justice,” in written answers for her nomination.

When asked about the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits taxpayer-funded abortions except for some cases, Young expressed hesitation at keeping the policy due to its effect on “women of color.”

“The president has spoken in favor of Congress ending the Hyde Amendment as part of his commitment to providing comprehensive health care for all women. Further, eliminating the Hyde Amendment is a matter of economic and racial justice because it most significantly impacts Medicaid recipients, who are low-income and more likely to be women of color.”

