(THE BLAZE) – A biracial high school senior is being threatened with not being able to graduate for failing a Critical Race Theory class at his school because he refused to confess to his “white dominance” as part of the course requirement, the boy’s mother claims.

Gabrielle Clark says that her son, William, was forced to take a mandatory “Sociology of Change” course at his school, Democracy Preparatory Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A crowdfunded profile of the situation posted by the Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism explains: “In the class, William, along with all the students, was asked to publicly reveal his race, gender, religious, and sexual identities, and then attach derogatory labels to those identities. Students were then asked to ‘undo and unlearn’ their “beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors that stem from oppression.”

