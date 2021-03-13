https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/boxing-great-marvin-hagler-dies-according-reports-icu-saturday-taking-vaccine/

Boxing great Marvin Hagler died on Saturday.

RIP Marvin Hagler 🙏 One of the greatest to ever get in a ring 🥊 pic.twitter.com/FS3979FAww — IFL TV (@IFLTV) March 13, 2021

Thomas “Hit Man” Hearns asked supporters for prayers on Saturday for Marvin Hagler saying Marvin was in the ICU days after taking a COVID-19 vaccine.

TRENDING: What Was In Ashli Babbitt’s Backpack When She Was Shot Dead by a Capitol Hill Police Officer Will Shock You

This was posted at 5 PM today.

“A real true warrior Pray for the king and his family.. he’s in ICU fighting the after effects of the vaccine! He’ll be just fine but we could use the positive energy and Prayer for his Full Recovery!”

This was posted on Hearns’ page tonight.

Social media is reacting.

Im proper gutted!! the Great Marvin Hagler dies after taking the vaccine!

Please do your own research before making a decision on putting something in your body that has not been tested properly & we r being used as the guinea pigs & not told the #Truth about #vaccine pic.twitter.com/5PQdJGU9sI — Dr Mark Prince OBE (@MarkPrinceOBE) March 14, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

