https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/boxing-great-marvin-hagler-dies-according-reports-icu-saturday-taking-vaccine/

Boxing great Marvin Hagler died on Saturday.

Thomas “Hit Man” Hearns asked supporters for prayers on Saturday for Marvin Hagler saying Marvin was in the ICU days after taking a COVID-19 vaccine.

TRENDING: What Was In Ashli Babbitt’s Backpack When She Was Shot Dead by a Capitol Hill Police Officer Will Shock You

This was posted at 5 PM today.

“A real true warrior Pray for the king and his family.. he’s in ICU fighting the after effects of the vaccine! He’ll be just fine but we could use the positive energy and Prayer for his Full Recovery!”

This was posted on Hearns’ page tonight.

Social media is reacting.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...