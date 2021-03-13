http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mn0czDJ5dXA/

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that “the guiding force within the Democratic Party” is a belief that the Republican Party is “so illegitimate” that compromising with them isn’t worth it.

Brooks stated that he thinks there is a possibility of bipartisan compromise, but “The question to me is, Democrats, do they really want to? They hold the power here. Do they really want to? Or do they regard the current Republican Party as so illegitimate, it’s not worth compromising? And I think that sentiment is really the guiding force within the Democratic Party right now.”

