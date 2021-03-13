http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xnQmHqFlg18/

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that “at this moment, the government has had a fault of being a little too negative” on the coronavirus, and that he’s pleased with President Joe Biden giving people the possibility of July 4 gatherings as something to look forward to.

Brooks said, “I liked the way he spun it positively. I think we’re — at this moment, the government has had a fault of being a little too negative. They don’t want people to let up. So they’re still imposing warnings. Don’t do this. Don’t do this. But I think people want something to look forward to. And we can hang through this if we’re given some hope that really good times are ahead. And so that July 4, you can picnic with your family thing, I think we need to do a little more of that to give people a sense of lift. Because this is a weirdly hard moment in the pandemic. We are exhausted at doing the same thing every day for a year.”

