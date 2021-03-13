https://thehill.com/homenews/media/543085-cbs-launches-review-after-sharon-osbourne-clashes-with-co-host-over-piers

CBS has launched an internal review after Sharon Osbourne clashed with co-host Sheryl Underwood over Osbourne’s support of former “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan following his exit from the show.

“We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace,” CBS said in a statement to The Hill. “All matters related to the Wednesday episode of ‘The Talk’ are currently under internal review.”

A portion of Wednesday’s episode became tense after Underwood asked Osbourne what she would say to those that viewed Osbourne’s support for Morgan to be racist.

“I feel even like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist. And for me, at 68 years of age, to have to turn around say, ‘I ain’t racist’ — what’s that got to do with me?” Osbourne said. “How can I be racist about anybody? How can I be racist about anybody or anything in my life? How can I?”

Underwood calmly led the show to a break. When the show returned, Osbourne demanded to know from Underwood what about Morgan’s past comments and behavior was racist.

The altercation between Underwood and Osbourne came after Morgan, during an episode of "Good Morning Britain" on Monday, said that he didn't believe aspects of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS last weekend, particularly that she had suicidal thoughts.

During the interview with Winfrey, Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle also alleged that a conversation was had within the Royal Family and its staff about the color of their baby Archie's skin.

Morgan later stormed off the show on Tuesday after a fellow presenter confronted him over the remarks. Morgan left the show later that day.

Following Morgan’s exit, Osbourne tweeted, “@piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.”

. @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 9, 2021

When conversation returned on “The Talk,” Osbourne repeatedly pressed Underwood about why Morgan’s actions were racist.

“I will ask you again, Sheryl. I’ve been asking you during the break. I am asking you again, and don’t try and cry, because if anyone should be crying it should be me,” Osbourne said. “Tell me where you’ve heard him say. Educate me. Tell me when you have heard him say racist things and educate me. Tell me!”

Underwood then calmly explained that she wasn’t directly accusing Osbourne of being racist but that she felt Morgan has been racist toward Meghan in his stance. The segment then cooled down as co-hosts Elaine Welteroth and Amanda Kloots joined the discussion.

Osbourne issued an apology for the exchange on Twitter on Friday following backlash.

“To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry,” she said. “I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive, & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over.”

Morgan on Friday demanded that “The Talk” apologize to Osbourne over the encounter.

“Sharon’s been shamed & bullied into apologizing for defending me against colleagues accusing me of racism because I don’t believe Meghan Markle’s bullsh*t,” Morgan tweeted. “This is where we’ve reached. I demand an apology from those @TheTalkCBS bullies for their disgraceful slurs against ME.”

Sharon’s been shamed & bullied into apologising for defending me against colleagues accusing me of racism because I don’t believe Meghan Markle’s bullsh*t.

This is where we’ve reached.

I demand an apology from those @TheTalkCBS bullies for their disgraceful slurs against ME. https://t.co/kguRA8KVPJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 12, 2021

