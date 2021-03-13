https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/submarine-allies-could-russia-and-china-build-stealth-sub-together-179991

China, clearly, is a major topic on the mind of the Pentagon under the new administration. Military personnel testified before Congress earlier this week about the need for preparedness when it comes to potential attacks by China.

There’s also the matter of China and Russia working together on a submarine project.

A report back in August of 2020 had those two countries teaming up and jointly designing “a new generation non-nuclear submarine.” The original source of the report was the Russian state-controlled media outlet RIA Novosti. This project, to be coordinated by Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, was seen as a continuation of cooperation between Russia and China, which included China’s purchase of Russia’s S-400 air defense system.

The reaction at the time largely consisted of speculation over exactly what the non-nuclear sub would look like. Engineering.com speculated that the new submarine could offer “Russian expertise in shipbuilding and weapons systems with Chinese propulsion and willingness to spend on R&D.”

“Russia and China are becoming more and more willing to flex their military muscle on the world stage,” that analysis said. “The fact that they’re teaming up on a technology as important as a submarine—a partnership that seems to play to both their strengths—should worry their rivals like the United States and India. And while we still don’t know much about the project at this time, we can reasonably assume that it’ll have a significant impact on global naval strategy.”

Asia Times, meanwhile, wrote that the reports of collaboration on the submarine project “puzzles analysts.”

“In the end, the prospect of a joint non-nuclear submarine currently raises more questions than answers,” that report said.

Breaking Defense reported in September of 2020 about efforts by the United States to “hunt” new Russian and Chinese submarines, including in an “intensive anti-submarine drill” off the East Coast. This appeared to be more concerned with existing submarines developed by the two countries, rather than anything having to do with the joint project.

“It’s pretty well-known now that our homeland is no longer a sanctuary,” Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, Submarine Forces Atlantic told the press at the time. “So we have to be prepared here to conduct high-end combat operations in local waters, just like we do abroad now because…nothing’s a sanctuary any longer.”

At any rate, there’s been little new information in the media, since last September, about Russia and China’s joint submarine ambitions, which could indicate that they’re proceeding quietly, or possibly that they’re not proceeding at all. But it remains a situation that’s worth watching.

