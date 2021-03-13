https://justthenews.com/government/local/dc-mayor-reopens-black-lives-matters-plaza-after-nine-months-closing-strip?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington D.C. – just a few block from the White House front door – was partially reopened Sunday, nine months after Mayor Muriel Bowser blockaded the commercial strip.

Bowser’s move, which also authorizes the roughly three blocks of 16th Street to be painted with a “Black Lives Matter” banner, was an effort to allow for peaceful social justice gatherings.

The words “Black Lives Matter Plaza” are painted in big, yellow letters on the pavement.

One lane of traffic in either direction is now open to cars. However, the center of the plaza remains designated for pedestrians and is separated from traffic with yellow pylons, according to NBC-4 TV.

