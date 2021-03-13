https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/13/dana-perino-mocks-greg-gutfelds-call-of-nature-hot-mic-moment/

Now for something a little lighter. . .

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld was caught on an open-mic when cameras came back from a break during Friday’s broadcast of “The Five” singing a song about how he, well, needed to pee.

Watch:

Dana Perino added some good-natured mockery later on once the clip started to go viral:

Hey @greggutfeld what was it you needed to do tonight on @TheFiveFNC – I missed it. — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) March 13, 2021

And, yes, that’s Katie Pavlich in the bottom right of your TV:

Still dying laughing over here! https://t.co/7u6WqSZWXl — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 12, 2021

And in case you were wondering. . .

Yes I peed — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 12, 2021

Hey, he was just being honest, right?

this is me when I try to drink a gallon of water a day — Calli Norton (@CalliNorton) March 13, 2021

And we love it, too:

it’s all of us and that’s why I love it — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) March 13, 2021

***

