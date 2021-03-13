https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/13/dana-perino-mocks-greg-gutfelds-call-of-nature-hot-mic-moment/
Now for something a little lighter. . .
Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld was caught on an open-mic when cameras came back from a break during Friday’s broadcast of “The Five” singing a song about how he, well, needed to pee.
Watch:
me too @greggutfeld pic.twitter.com/v8BEDpuHZX
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) March 12, 2021
Dana Perino added some good-natured mockery later on once the clip started to go viral:
Hey @greggutfeld what was it you needed to do tonight on @TheFiveFNC – I missed it.
— Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) March 13, 2021
And, yes, that’s Katie Pavlich in the bottom right of your TV:
Still dying laughing over here! https://t.co/7u6WqSZWXl
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 12, 2021
And in case you were wondering. . .
Yes I peed
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 12, 2021
Hey, he was just being honest, right?
this is me when I try to drink a gallon of water a day
— Calli Norton (@CalliNorton) March 13, 2021
And we love it, too:
it’s all of us and that’s why I love it
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) March 13, 2021
