Democratic leaders are rallying to defend President BidenJoe BidenPentagon takes heat for extending Guard’s time at Capitol Booker to try to make child tax credit expansion permanent Sullivan says tariffs will not take center stage in talks with China MORE‘s handling of the migrant surge at the Southern border, where the detention of thousands of children has threatened to spark a humanitarian crisis — and undermine Democratic promises to tackle the dilemma with more compassion than former President Trump Donald TrumpPentagon takes heat for extending Guard’s time at Capitol Fundraising spat points to Trump-GOP fissures Trump rally organizer claims Alex Jones threatened to throw her off stage: report MORE.

The issue is a prickly one for Democrats, who spent the last four years bashing the Trump administration’s approach to border arrivals, which included a particularly controversial policy of separating children from their parents to deter Central American families from making the trek.

While Biden has shifted sharply away from such draconian practices, the sheer volume of new arrivals — many of them unaccompanied children — has put a profound strain on the capacity of border authorities to process the detainees and move them to safer, more sanitary facilities — a process complicated by social distancing protocols adopted during the coronavirus pandemic.

A recent CNN exposé described those detention centers, overseen by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), as “akin to jail cells and not intended for kids.”

Still, Democratic leaders are downplaying the nascent crisis and rallying around Biden, expressing confidence that their White House ally will prioritize the welfare of children as he tackles the growing emergency.

“It will be nothing like what we saw in the Trump administration, of babies being snatched from the arms of their parents,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi launches infrastructure debate, urging bipartisanship Biden celebrates relief bill with Democratic leaders GOP leader to try to force Swalwell off panel MORE (D-Calif.) said Thursday during a press briefing. “I trust the Biden administration’s policy to be based on humanitarian[ism] and love of children, rather than political points or red meat for their Republican base.”

Under current law, migrant children detained at the border should remain in the custody of CBP for no longer than 72 hours before being transferred to facilities overseen by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, a branch of the Health and Human Services Department.

Rep. Peter Aguilar (Calif.), vice chairman of the Democratic Caucus, said party leaders are watching the administration closely to ensure those guidelines are followed.

“There is a process for this. The Biden administration will move toward that process, and we will hold them accountable, just like we did the prior administration, to ensure that they’re following the law,” Aguilar told reporters this week. “But this is a process that is rooted in compassion. And that’s the difference between the prior administration and this administration.”

The spike in border arrivals has highlighted the challenge facing border officials, even when they harbor the most humane of intentions.

In February alone, CBP officers encountered more than 100,000 migrants attempting to cross into the southwestern states — a 28 percent increase over the previous month and almost three times the number in February 2020.

Of those, almost 9,500 were unaccompanied minors, up 61 percent from January. And agency documents unearthed by both CNN and The New York Times revealed that, on average, those children are being held in CBP custody longer than the 72-hour cap provided under the law.

Administration officials have sought to stem the growing tide by discouraging Central American migrants from making the long trip north.

“The border is not open,” Roberta Jacobson, Biden’s Southern border coordinator, said tersely from the White House on Wednesday.

Yet Jacobson also acknowledged that the more lenient immigration policies of the administration — which include proposals to extend citizenship to millions of people living in the country illegally — likely encouraged the recent migrant spike.

“Surges tend to respond to hope, and there was a significant hope for a more humane policy after four years of, you know, pent-up demand,” she said.

The developments have not been overlooked by Republicans on Capitol Hill, who launched a media campaign intended to highlight the swelling border crisis — and the Democrats’ struggles to address it.

The GOP strategy is reminiscent of Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and hard-line, hawkish views on border issues helped propel him to the White House in 2016. Congressional Republicans are now reviving aspects of Trump’s playbook in their bid to win back the House and Senate in the 2022 midterms.

“Biden has created a crisis on the border that he won’t admit; 100,000 illegal immigrants were encountered just last month. Put that in perspective. That is larger than the hometown of Scranton, Pa., of our President Biden, and now it’s only growing month-after-month,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyGOP leader to try to force Swalwell off panel Biden to rescind Trump order on processing young migrants House Democrats open to making proxy voting the ‘new normal’ MORE (R-Calif.), who has requested a meeting with Biden about the border, said Friday on Fox News.

Biden “tears the wall down in a border but he puts it around the Capitol.”

On Monday, McCarthy will lead a delegation of a dozen House Republicans on a tour of the border and a migrant processing center in El Paso, Texas. The group includes a handful of swing-district Republicans like Reps. Yvette Harrell (N.M.), Maria Salazar (Fla.), Carlos Jimenez (Fla.), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Iowa) and Tony Gonzales (Texas).

The planned visit follows a news conference outside the Capitol this week where roughly 40 House Republicans bashed what they call the “Biden border crisis.” At times, lawmakers seemed to be competing to see who could utter Biden’s name the most.

“You have thousands of people crossing illegally into the United States every single day. Border states are getting overrun. It’s a drain on their resources. There are super spreader caravans coming across,” Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseNo Republicans back .9T COVID-19 relief bill Top Republicans seek to tamp down concerns over Trump’s funding demands 57 Republicans take to House floor in push to reopen schools MORE (R-La.) said. “And this was all done by President Biden, and President Biden can address and reverse this policy … We’re calling on President Biden to reverse his policy that created this Biden border crisis.”

Added New York Rep. John Katko John Michael KatkoHillicon Valley: Lawmakers roll out bill to protect critical infrastructure after Florida water hack | Clyburn, Klobuchar push billion fix to digital divide | Uber, Lyft to share information on drivers banned for ‘most serious’ safety incidents Lawmakers roll out bill to protect critical infrastructure after Florida water hack Pro-union bill passes House, setting up lobbying battle in Senate MORE, the top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee: “It’s disorder at the border by executive order, to channel Dr. Seuss.”

But Rep. Mark Takano Mark Allan TakanoK Street navigates virtual inauguration week Hoyer calls on VA Secretary Wilkie to resign after watchdog report Pelosi calls on Wilkie to resign from VA after watchdog report findings MORE (D-Calif.), who represents a majority-Hispanic district in Riverside County, argued that the GOP’s “reflexive, nativist, anti-immigrant sentiment” is harmful to the U.S. economy.

“If you were to suddenly get rid of 8 million people, our economy would contract significantly,” Takano told The Hill, while Republicans railed at Biden’s immigration policies just steps away at their press conference.

“Why a path to citizenship? Well, it means your Social Security is more sound that means Medicare is on a solid footing. That’s an argument that every American, I think, can appreciate … We have to recognize the contribution that [immigrants] make to the economic dynamism they provide to our society.”

Biden is no stranger to the issue of border surges. As vice president under former President Obama he focused on federal efforts to improve conditions in the so-called Northern Triangle countries of Central American — Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — where most of the migrants originate. The idea is that, by helping those nations reduce corruption and tackle poverty, fewer residents will want to leave — a strategy that will be included in a comprehensive immigration reform package currently being drafted by Rep. Linda Sanchez Linda Teresa SánchezDemocrats debate fast-track for infrastructure package Biden’s immigration bill has problems — lots of them Privacy, immigrant rights groups slam Biden’s ‘smart wall’ proposal MORE (D-Calif.) and other members of Hispanic Caucus.

“You don’t address this until you deal with the Northern Triangle issues,” Aguilar said.

While they work to finalize their comprehensive reform package, House Democrats are racing ahead with their immigration agenda, scheduling votes next week on a pair of bills providing a pathway to citizenship for migrant farmworkers, immigrants with temporary protected status, and the Dreamers, who were brought to the country illegally as children.

