Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted President Joe Biden’s threat of potentially reinstating coronavirus shutdowns. DeSantis promised that he would not put the Sunshine State back in coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

During Biden’s address to the nation on the one-year anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, the president warned that the United States could reestablish shutdowns if Americans “don’t stay vigilant.”

“Unity is what we do together as fellow Americans, because if we don’t stay vigilant and the conditions change, then we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track,” Biden said on Thursday.

“Please, we don’t want to do that again. We’ve made so much progress,” Biden added. “This is not the time to let up, just as we were emerging from a dark winter into a hopeful spring and summer is not the time to not stick with the rules.”

DeSantis, who was one of the first U.S. governors to reopen his state, bashed Biden’s notion of reinstating lockdown measures.

“To even contemplate doing any type of lockdown, honestly it’s insane,” DeSantis said during a press conference in Florida.

DeSantis then promised the residents and businesses that he would not close the state because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s not gonna happen in the state of Florida,” the Republican governor of Florida said. “We’re gonna continue doing what works, but under no circumstances would we entertain anything of the sort.”







Gov. Ron DeSantis calls Biden’s plan insane



youtu.be



DeSantis also declared that the age for eligible recipients of the coronavirus vaccine would decrease to age 55 this month.

“We will be doing 55 this month for sure,” DeSantis said, but did not provide an exact date. The age for vaccine recipients will drop to age 60 on Monday, according to the Florida Times-Union.

Previously, DeSantis ripped Biden last month over his coronavirus hypocrisy of floating a potential domestic travel ban on the state of Florida, while simultaneously welcoming untested immigrants at the U.S. southern border. DeSantis labeled Biden as a “lockdowner.”

Biden was also slammed for telling Americans that they might be allowed to gather in “small groups” by the Fourth of July. During his first prime-time speech, Biden said

“If we do all this, if we do our part, if we do this together, by July the Fourth, there’s a good chance, you, your families and friends will be able to get together in your back yard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day,” Biden said in his speech. “That doesn’t mean large events with lots of people together, but it does mean small groups will be able to get together.”

Biden was mocked by many online for “not understanding what Independence Day means,” and one person stated, “We live in a free country, we can see our loved ones before July 4th, any time before and any time after.”

