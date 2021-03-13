https://www.dailywire.com/news/dictionary-com-adds-600-new-words-including-bipoc-and-supposably

Dictionary.com announced Thursday that it had added 600 new words to its collection, including many words relating to social justice preferences.

The outlet’s article about the new words notes that it added 450 completely new entries along with 94 new definitions to existing entries, many of which have to do with the vocabulary surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

“Technical updates include revised definitions at acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS for short) and variants and strains, owing to new forms of the novel coronavirus. Modified social rituals like the elbow bump caught our attention, especially as the gesture evolved to include more forearm contact than the name implies,” the website wrote. “We now offer more guidance about the spelling and capitalization of COVID-19 (e.g., usage notes on shortened forms like Covid)—an entry we added not even a year ago but that already warranted expansion.”

The outlet also added a new entry for video chat platform Zoom, along with education-related terms like hybrid learning and blended learning.

The wokeness of the dictionary came out in a section titled “(Re)defining race, social justice, and identity,” which added the acronym BIPOC as an actual word. BIPOC stands for Black, Indigenous, and People Of Color, which is now defined on dictionary.com as:

abbreviation, noun, plural BIPOC, BIPOCs Black, Indigenous, and People of Color: (used as a unifying identity label for people of color that also emphasizes the unique racial experiences of Black people and Indigenous people). Black and Indigenous People of Color: (used as a more specific identity label than people of color, intended to emphasize the unique racial experiences of Black people and Indigenous people as contrasted with other nonwhite groups). adjective relating to or designating these groups of people: BIPOC faculty mentors.

Dictionary.com also announced that it would capitalize the word “indigenous,” following media outlets’ announcements last summer that they would begin capitalizing the word “black” when referring to black people, but not “white” when referring to white people. The new capitalization is included in the dictionary’s move to show “due respect to the identity, culture, and history of Indigenous peoples around the world.”

Another new word added is “supposably,” the mispronunciation of the word “supposedly,” which the dictionary now accepts as real. Along the same line, the word “finna” has also been added to dictionary.com, a “phonetic spelling representing the African American Vernacular English variant of ‘fixing to.’”

The word “embiggen,” was also added, which many readers may recognize from “The Simpsons.”

Some useful words have also been added, including “deepfake,” which is defined as “a fake, digitally manipulated video or audio file produced by using deep learning, an advanced type of machine learning, and typically featuring a person’s likeness and voice in a situation that did not actually occur.”

Many of the new words continue dictionary makers’ move to supporting leftist politics. In November, Dictionary.com added a new entry for the term “court packing” to conform to a new Democrat political smear against Republicans. For 60 years, court packing was defined as “an unsuccessful attempt by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1937 to appoint up to six additional justices to the Supreme Court, which had invalidated a number of his New Deal laws.”

But after fears emerged that President Joe Biden might resurrect this notion to flip the ideological lean of the Supreme Court, Democrats began accusing Republicans of packing the court because they filled vacant seats while Donald Trump was president.

Dictionary.com is not the only online dictionary to engage in this practice. Merriam-Webster has changed several definitions to conform with new progressive thinking and in order to attack Republicans.

