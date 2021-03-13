https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/13/digital-blackface-social-justice-non-profit-warns-against-using-oprah-reaction-memes-if-youre-not-black/

We checked our archives and the first reference to “digital blackface” — defined as “various types of minstrel performance that become available in cyberspace” — came in 2017, when “The View” host Megan McCain was called out by Teen Vogue for using memes featuring black people. The issue came up again in 2018 when a social justice warrior tweeted that “if you’re white, please read up on digital blackface and why you should stop using GIFs/videos of black women for your own personal self-expression.”

Oprah Winfrey’s interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked plenty of meme-worthy reaction shots that have been making the rounds all week, and the Daily Mail is reporting that the Slow Factory Foundation, “a non-profit dedicated to social and environmental justice,” is warning us again to avoid digital blackface.

Fierce ‘digital blackface’ debate erupts online after white and non-black people are told NOT to share Oprah interview memes https://t.co/DZFaEgo47M — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 12, 2021

Yeah, that. Don’t do it. Unless you’re black.

The crazy thickens https://t.co/BBIMV4W2s0 — Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) March 12, 2021

Yeah…..no. That’s not a thing and it will not be a thing. Learn to function in reality. https://t.co/PomIUjKoH1 — Cincinnatus (@humblelockean) March 13, 2021

Me whenever someone brings up digital blackface https://t.co/w8QrTli6v6 pic.twitter.com/BFkNoPggsJ — RebExcellent To Each Other (@madgiraffewife) March 13, 2021

There’s no “debate”, stop framing it as though there are sides to this.

There are stupid people you should ignore, and then there are the rest of us that will continue to do what we want. https://t.co/amP1iu2uX7 — average liberty enjoyer (@_nosteponsnek) March 12, 2021

“I am offended by images of black women and this is your fault somehow” https://t.co/fSiGtW8TRS — Everything Is Stupid (@BleenishGurple) March 12, 2021

Fierce ‘digital blackface’ debate erupts online after white and non-black people are told NOT to share Oprah interview memes https://t.co/WaXI3Ucz1D pic.twitter.com/50Oa2xx4YO — ultrapurwater (@ultrapurwater) March 12, 2021

I will do what I want. https://t.co/yUrEYFbbnP pic.twitter.com/5XV1AFf6q5 — RepreSnubtion of Wack People. (@SnubOf) March 12, 2021

People have lost it. Completely. — Fraser Scott 🇫🇷 (@FJScott3) March 13, 2021

The internet was a mistake. — [redacted] (@TooDarkPark) March 13, 2021

Can you say “manufactured controversy” — Electronic Old Man (@Shade4k) March 13, 2021

Sometimes my reactions/emotions are best expressed by a person of color different than my own. I’m not sorry about it. — GumShoeshi (@Shoeshi13) March 13, 2021

There is not “fierce debate” over this. Very few people are that loony as to give a shit. — 𝔾𝕦𝕥𝕥𝕒𝕙_ℙ𝕦𝕡 (@GuttahPup) March 13, 2021

There is no debate.

Anyone who uses the term “digital blackface” should be laughed at, and disregarded completely. — Yushi (@YuriSheba) March 13, 2021

This is woke scold gold! pic.twitter.com/NKNuH0lZQJ — CalifManx (@CalifManx) March 13, 2021

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Mark Greg Sputnik (@jimjonesusa) March 12, 2021

The Daily Mail points that others think the Slow Factory Foundation is going too far and calling for “black erasure.”

