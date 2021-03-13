https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/13/digital-blackface-social-justice-non-profit-warns-against-using-oprah-reaction-memes-if-youre-not-black/

We checked our archives and the first reference to “digital blackface” — defined as “various types of minstrel performance that become available in cyberspace” — came in 2017, when “The View” host Megan McCain was called out by Teen Vogue for using memes featuring black people. The issue came up again in 2018 when a social justice warrior tweeted that “if you’re white, please read up on digital blackface and why you should stop using GIFs/videos of black women for your own personal self-expression.”

Oprah Winfrey’s interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked plenty of meme-worthy reaction shots that have been making the rounds all week, and the Daily Mail is reporting that the Slow Factory Foundation, “a non-profit dedicated to social and environmental justice,” is warning us again to avoid digital blackface.

Yeah, that. Don’t do it. Unless you’re black.

The Daily Mail points that others think the Slow Factory Foundation is going too far and calling for “black erasure.”

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...