Cable news ratings for the first quarter are in and they show big drops across the board for CNN and MSNBC and even to Fox News, but to a lesser extent:

Cable News Ratings Begin to Suffer Trump Slump https://t.co/jBjLfrhhey pic.twitter.com/8tQ4H7q717 — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2021

In “Total Audience” numbers, the three biggest losers were Don Lemon, Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo:

And in the “P25-54 Demo” that’s important to advertisers, Chris Hayes, Lawrence O’Donnell and Don Lemon saw the biggest declines:

Double yikes, if advertising $$ is your thing. pic.twitter.com/jSTKp5AaOm — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 12, 2021

Of note, Tucker Carlson “suffered the least”:

Interesting that Tucker Carlson suffered the least, and by a lot. https://t.co/rA96aeF26X — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) March 13, 2021

Exit question: Do they miss Trump yet?

