Cable news ratings for the first quarter are in and they show big drops across the board for CNN and MSNBC and even to Fox News, but to a lesser extent:
Cable News Ratings Begin to Suffer Trump Slump https://t.co/jBjLfrhhey pic.twitter.com/8tQ4H7q717
— Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2021
In “Total Audience” numbers, the three biggest losers were Don Lemon, Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo:
Yikes. https://t.co/dTwyOEI6ue pic.twitter.com/Zel6erjzrj
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 12, 2021
And in the “P25-54 Demo” that’s important to advertisers, Chris Hayes, Lawrence O’Donnell and Don Lemon saw the biggest declines:
Double yikes, if advertising $$ is your thing. pic.twitter.com/jSTKp5AaOm
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 12, 2021
Of note, Tucker Carlson “suffered the least”:
Interesting that Tucker Carlson suffered the least, and by a lot. https://t.co/rA96aeF26X
— Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) March 13, 2021
Exit question: Do they miss Trump yet?
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 12, 2021
***