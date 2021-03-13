http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/a9SGBTtX7P0/

Former President Donald Trump made a surprise guest appearance Friday at a Mar-a-Lago dog rescue charity fundraiser with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

“I’m with you 100 percent. We had many meetings in the White House and the Oval Office having to do with saving and helping dogs!” Trump said while wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat.

The former president gave an off-the-cuff speech at the Big Dog Ranch Rescue event, which had a goal of raising $500,000 to transport 500 dogs from China to the United States, WPTV reported.

The former president also talked about Lara Trump’s plans to run for U.S. Senate potentially.

“I don’t know. You’re running for the Senate. I hear she’s going to run for the Senate,” Trump told attendees Friday.

Lara Trump has reportedly weighed a U.S. Senate bid in 2022 to replace Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), who is retiring at the end of his term. She has not made an official announcement.

Trump plans to play an active role in the 2022 midterm elections, throwing his weight behind candidates who are eager to forward his “America First” policies that he championed while president.

