If you asked us what the story of the week was, it certainly wasn’t President Biden’s snooze-fest of a speech about maybe being able to have a small cookout July 4, and it might not even be his signing of the $1.9 trillion “COVID relief” bill that’s nothing but pork. We’d guess it’s the border crisis; as was reported Saturday, a Texas detention facility for unaccompanied migrant children is now at 729 percent of its legal capacity, and the Biden administration has denied lawyers access to the facility.

If you just went by Twitter, though, you’d think the biggest story of the week was Tucker Carlson complaining about Biden feminizing the military. Omri Ceren documented the coordinated social media attack on Carlson with a collection of screenshots:

Say what you will about the left, but you can’t deny they’re completionists. When those guys commit to reorienting an institution they show up, roll up their sleeves, and they take care of their business. pic.twitter.com/wzHVwRyEta — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) March 13, 2021

Jesse Kelly probably said it best:

“The military is getting too feminized.” Them: <posts 76,000 tweets about how offended they are> — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 13, 2021

Some in our post about the official U.S. Marine Corps Twitter account for the II MEF Information Group suggested reporting the tweet telling Carlson to “Get right before you get left, boomer” to the commanding officer, who should know that military personnel are to avoid the inference that their political activities imply Department of Defense endorsement of a political cause.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway, though, says you won’t get far with Brian Russell, the commanding officer of the II MEF Information Group, as he was thrilled with all the great responses to Carlson Thursday:

Someone suggested alerting commanding officer Brian Russell to the embarrassing attacks from the @iimigofficial on US journalists who critique identity politics. You will perhaps not be surprised to learn he’s all in on the attacks, too. https://t.co/qqtspKZ7WU — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 14, 2021

Yep:

Twitter is just full of these great responses today… https://t.co/GYpSj0M7Fl — Brian Russell (@OIECol) March 11, 2021

Could you maybe find an adult in charge of you who you could consult about whether destroying the credibility of the entire US military by attacking US journalists is really such a good idea? Maybe y’all could hide this embarrassing side of you from our foreign enemies? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 14, 2021

This is beyond embarrassing now, Mollie. — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) March 14, 2021

Embarrassing — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) March 14, 2021

Thank you for making the US a laughing stock. So much for healing. — Wagair of the Holy Dill Pickle! (@Wagair2) March 14, 2021

Apologize. This is disgraceful. — Ugly Uncle (@uglyuncle) March 14, 2021

You’re jumping in on this too? Really? — xfirebugx (@xfirebugx) March 14, 2021

I’m thankful we had outstanding Officers in Charge when I served. If you represent the current leadership of the Marines, I pray the Marines under your command never have to suffer the consequences of your ineptitude. — mullen (@pmullen87) March 14, 2021

Should we replace our bulldog tattoos with poodles now? — Tom G (@TommyG35138533) March 14, 2021

It’s funny that in every video of these woman doing military things, not a single one of them is pregnant. They don’t train pregnant, swim qual, rifle qual, stand in formation etc. A woman working at Walmart serves more people than a pregnant service member — Dexter Martin (@UnholyNemesis) March 14, 2021

They don’t deploy, if they are pilots they don’t fly…. what purpose do they serve if they are absolutely useless while pregnant on active duty? What’s your real arguing point other than “to have female service members backs” from the literal truth. ? — Dexter Martin (@UnholyNemesis) March 14, 2021

I bet that pilot isn’t pregnant. You know G forces and all that. — Don’t Kill the Messenger w/Shun (@onlythemessengr) March 14, 2021

Lol..y’all took me off mission because I was a babymaker… full stop bro — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) March 14, 2021

Tucker referred to actual fighting, not sitting at a desk. — John Paul (@JoPauCor) March 14, 2021

By great responses, you mean trying to score political points by attacking a civilian? As a veteran, I find you and all of these other military members to be embarrassing — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@DocKilmer) March 14, 2021

Another marine who totally missed the point and is politicizing his command — Phillip May (@pharvey2001) March 14, 2021

Pathetic 😡. The whole world is laughing at us. I proudly served this country. I am a woman and was pregnant when I was in the military. I had never expected to watch our military personnel get involved in such stupidity — Rica (@MRicardoMu) March 14, 2021

I can’t believe this is real life. My husband who is on active orders, refrains from even liking my posts let alone posting like this so he doesn’t appear to have political sides..as it should be.

What an embaressment you are. — 💜light warrior Darcey💜 (@witchywoman444) March 14, 2021

Great, full bird colonel acting like a boot. Real professional. 🤡 — House Atreides (@opiemuyo) March 14, 2021

Something tells me this tweet won’t age well. — Sam Simeon (@SamSimeonSays) March 14, 2021

Wow! If wars are won by video makers and selfie takers, we’re in great shape. Get your ass off Twitter and do your job. — Undisclosed (@Undiscl31222164) March 14, 2021

I’m embarrassed for you — JaceeOrtiz (@DuraGalleta) March 14, 2021

So childish — Snap.Crackle.Poop. (@crybabybtzzz) March 14, 2021

God almighty. One of our military leaders sounds like a woke college professor. — Rufus T. Firefly (@JohnnyL68) March 14, 2021

Rotting from the top down…. — Filet o Fist (@Svenofcheese) March 14, 2021

I hope @DoD_IG and @CMC_MarineCorps see this wildly inappropriate partisan activism of a uniformed officer celebrating an attack on a private citizen from his official Twitter account. — Andrew (@primofederalist) March 14, 2021

You, sir, should be relieved of your duties. This kind of divisive, weak rhetoric is beneath the position you hold. You clearly are politically motivated. This is completely inappropriate and unprofessional. — Sandy S (@sansatt) March 13, 2021

No, Brian. The critique was specific to “pregnant women fighting our wars”. There was no comment about military women in general. You have made a grievous tactical mistake. — Edward (@EdN618) March 13, 2021

When military officers use their official Department of Defense accounts to clap back and troll reporters and civilians, they no longer live up to the Marine Corps values, professionalism, duty, honor, and country. I will be sending a formal complaint to the DoD IG. — Gold Prophet (@GoldProphet2) March 13, 2021

So you’re what’s left of our military huh — Patrick (@patrickishmael) March 14, 2021

I remember when military members were told not to voice their opinions in uniform. Now wrong think is being sought out in the branches. — Nick (@nick_thatguy411) March 13, 2021

Military leaders stood in front of cameras in uniform and attacked a cable news host for expressing his opinions this week and all of the people who cried about “fascism” for the last four years cheered the spectacle — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 13, 2021

Worse, they implied that Carlson is not qualified to criticize government policy because he hasn’t worked for the government. The anti-fascist brigade loved that too. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 13, 2021

They tried to drive a wedge between Trump & the enlisted forces. They tried to drive a wedge between the right & law enforcement after Jan 6th Now the military brass is attacking Tucker Carlson for out of context comments. #IDetectATrend — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 14, 2021

Our previous commander-in-chief is banned from tweeting but our current Department of Defense can tweet like a 14-year-old girl.

Related:

‘Get right before you get left, boomer’: Official Marine Corps Twitter account goes after Tucker Carlson https://t.co/DO5syy4LaQ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 14, 2021

