Dr. Deborah Birx is leaving and is taking her scarves with her to the private sector. The woman who recommended the President shut down the economy, which led to millions of unemployed individuals and hundreds of thousands of closed businesses, is now joining the sector she helped destroy.

Newsmax reported:

Dr. Deborah Birx, the former Trump White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, will join ActivePure Technology, a Texas manufacturer that says its products reduce COVID-19 on surfaces and in the air, the company told Reuters… …ActivePure Technology, based in Dallas, makes air purifiers that it says cleans COVID-19 from the air within minutes and from surfaces within hours.

At the same time, Birx joined the George W. Bush Institute as a senior fellow:

The George W. Bush Institute announced that Birx was hired as a senior fellow on Friday following a decadeslong government career in which she most recently served as United States global AIDS coordinator and a high-profile member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force under former President Donald Trump. Birx’s new role will allow her to “leverage her significant expertise in global health, pandemic response, and health systems to support the Bush Institute’s portfolio of work” and “take on policy initiatives on how to better position our country to tackle health disparities in the future,” the center said in a press release.

The doctor wore scarves as she went about destroying the US economy last year with Dr. Fauci.

Dr. Birx predictions were radical:

Later in the year Dr. Birx also slandered Dr. Scott Atlas for sharing information with the President that she didn’t like:

Dr. Birx will probably fit in perfectly with the Trump-hating Bushes and an air purifier company profiting on the China coronavirus (COVID-19).

