Welcome back to Education Insanity, a weekly column updating you on the most insane events taking place in our nation’s schools. Here we’ll delve into the growing presence of critical race theory, the ideology that claims that America is irredeemably rooted in racism, and “woke” culture.

Let’s get started.

10. Texas Christian University ‘Microaggression Workshop’ Encourages Students To Target Coworkers With Politically Incorrect Views – The Daily Wire

Research and teacher assistants at Texas Christian University were required to take a two-hour “microaggressions workshop” that encouraged students to become “anti-racist” in the workplace. According to course materials, the training offered three case scenarios wherein students were instructed to stand up to alleged racism.

9. Stanford Law Launches ‘Youth Justice Lab’ To Address ‘Insidious’ Meritocracy In Public Schools – Campus Reform

Stanford Law School launched a new research hub focused on making the American public education system “anti-racist.” The “Youth Justice Lab” is a three-unit course for law students as well as a policy research center. The website designates the American public school system as an institution that “perpetuate[s] anti-Black racism, white supremacy, and discrimination.”

8. Three Professors Suspended Over Halloween Costumes Worn In 2014 – The College Fix

Three University of South Alabama professors were placed on administrative leave after pictures resurfaced of their Halloween costumes from 2014. The faculty members apologized for racially insensitive costumes, including one who posed with a noose.

7. Georgetown Student Bar Association Asks Students To List Pronouns ‘In Solidarity’ With Transgender Peers – Washington Free Beacon

The Georgetown Law School’s Student Bar Association requested that all students put their preferred pronouns in their social media biographies, next to their names on Zoom, and in their email signatures. The school requests law students do so to stand “in solidarity and support” of their transgender and “non-binary” peers.

6. Kentucky College Hosting ‘White Citizenship As Terrorism’ Event, Labels ‘Trumpism’ As ‘White Terrorism’ – Young America’s Foundation

Berea College, a liberal arts school in Kentucky, is hosting an event entitled “White Citizenship as Terrorism: Make American Great Again, Again,” on March 17 via Zoom. A flyer for the event tells students that the presentation “offers to resituate Trumpism and white citizenship as forms of white terrorism enacted against the majority of people living within the borders of the U.S. and beyond.”

5. U.S. Department Of Education Curbs Decision On Race-Based ‘Affinity Groups’ – New York Post

President Joe Biden’s Department of Education reversed course on a decision that found racially segregated “affinity groups” to be a form of segregation. In the final days of the Trump administration, the Education Department determined that racial “affinity groups” were discriminatory because they treated students and staff differently based on their race. The Biden Education Department suspended this decision.

4. Required Penn Nursing Class Deducts Points If Students Don’t Introduce Themselves With ‘Preferred Pronouns’ – UPenn Statesman

The final exam for a required nursing course at the University of Pennsylvania mandates that students identify an imaginary patient by their “preferred pronouns” or be docked a letter grade. Students at the prestigious nursing program are required to take integrated human anatomy in order to graduate, though the course forces students to introduce themselves with “preferred pronouns.”

3. California’s Proposed ‘Ethnic Studies’ Accuses Christianity Of ‘Theocide’ – City Journal

California has introduced a new “ethnic studies” curriculum that is being promoted by a man who believes white Christians committed “theocide” and that one way to rectify colonialism is to support a “counter-genocide.” California released a 48-page “Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum” that calls on students to “challenge racist, bigoted, discriminatory, imperialist/colonial beliefs and practices on multiple levels.”

2. New York Lawmaker Pushes Sex Ed Overhaul: Teaching ‘Gender Identity’ To 5-Year-Olds, ‘Anal Sex’ To 11-Year-Olds – New York Post

A New York state senator is pushing to reform New York’s health curriculum to include teaching topics such as “gender identity” to children as young as five years old. The standards as currently written would require teaching on “gender identity” for five-year-olds and on hormone blockers for transgender people to eight-year-olds. By age 11, children would be learning about “vaginal, oral, and anal sex,” while studying a slew of gender identities such as “two-spirit” and “pansexual.”

1. NYC School Pushes Students To Stop Saying ‘Mom,’ ‘Dad,’ ‘Parents,’ Referring To People By Gender – The Daily Wire

An elite New York City school that charges $57,000 per year in tuition has published a guide sent to students and parents that encourages them to alter their language to conform to gender identity ideology. The guide urges students to stop referring to their parents as “mom” and “dad.” The 12-page memo instructs people to stop using certain terms that the school considers outdated and to replace those terms with “inclusive” terminology.

