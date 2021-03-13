https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/elderly-substitute-teacher-live-car-gifted-27000-former-student/

(FOX LA) – A former substitute teacher who was living in his car was gifted with a $27,000 check by a former student.

Jose Villarruel, lovingly known as “Mr. V” by his students, turned 77 years old on Thursday. His former student, Steven Nava, now 21, decided to arrange a celebration for Villarruel. Villarruel has served as a substitute teacher for decades.

“I feel very lucky and very honored that I have taught in different institutions of different levels,” he said.

