http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/x4rLXF6No5Q/

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is remaining silent about the growing scandals surrounding New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who recently received an Emmy award from the group in recognition of his daily coronavirus press briefings.

Breitbart News reached out the academy for comment, but the organization hasn’t responded. As Breitbart News reported, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) issued a joint statement Friday in which they called on Cuomo to resign.

Reps. Jerry Nadler and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have also called on the governor to step down.

Cuomo accepted his International Emmy Founders Award in a virtual ceremony in November, using the event to tout his administration’s response to the pandemic while also claiming that his press conferences offered the public “authentic truth and stability.”

“What an honor and pleasant surprise during these hard times,” he said. “I wish I could say my daily COVID presentations were well choreographed… they only offered one thing — authentic truth and stability. But sometimes, that’s enough.”

International Emmy Awards

Hollywood stars including Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Rosie Perez, and Spike Lee appeared at the ceremony to praise the governor.

Now Cuomo is facing bi-partisan calls to resign following allegations that his administration covered up important data regarding nursing home deaths from COVID-19. He has also been accused of sexual harassment by several women.

Historically, entertainment awards groups haven’t rescinded statuettes for personal misconduct or even if the recipient committed crimes. Harvey Weinstein still has his best picture Academy Award for Shakespeare in Love despite currently serving a 23-year jail sentence for rape and sexual assault.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

