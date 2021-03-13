https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/13/eric-swalwell-loses-big-time-in-back-and-forth-with-ted-cruz-over-his-intel-committee-assignment/

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has re-appointed Rep. Eric Swalwell to the Intel Committee despite his “honey pot” scandal involving a Chinese spy:

Other Dems on the committee include:

GOP Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy will attempt to stop this from happening. . .

. . .but it’s likely to fail:

Swalwell then decided it would be a good idea to get into a back-and-forth with Sen. Ted Cruz who trolled the California Dem over the news:

“To be fair,” he said before failing to address any of the substantive concerns with having someone tied to a Chinese spy sit on the Intel Committee:

He should have just sat this one out:

