The left is embedding this ideology into everything, so that it’s just a given, not even up for conversation.

RedState reports:

University of Pennsylvania Final Exam Requires Nursing Students to Ask Imaginary Patients Their Preferred Pronouns

Nurses — they (sometimes) provide tender loving care.

It makes sense, therefore, that they’ll need to be sensitive to pronouns.

Hence, the University of Pennsylvania’s trying to make sure.

According to instructions obtained by student publication The Statesman, a required nursing course’s final exam comes with a modern mandate.

In an integrated human anatomy class, students must ask their imaginary patient his/her/their/cos/ens/eirs/hirs/yos/zirs/ver preferred pronoun.

Here’s more from The Daily Wire:

For the final exam, students must submit a video-recording of themselves completing a full-body examination of an imaginary patient. The rubric tells students to begin their interaction “by stating full, preferred pronouns, and title.” They must ask the patient for their “preferred pronouns” as well.

If said student fails to pay proper pronoun respect, five points may be deducted from the 60-point test.

The Wire notes such pronoun instruction is common practice at nursing schools.

Moreover, it relays, “Another course syllabus titled ‘Integrated Pathophysiology, Pharmacology, and Therapeutics’ declares that students who refer to patients by their preferred pronouns are showcasing ‘professionalism.’”