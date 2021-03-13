https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/exclusive-accurate-list-2020-election-fraud-cases-shows-83-cases-total-18-still-active-president-trump-gop-prevailed-14-21-cases-decided-merits/

The 2020 election may go down as arguably the greatest fraud in world history. The tremendously popular incumbent candidate, President Trump, was easily winning the race on election night in a landslide increasing his vote count in EVERY state! Then suddenly multiple states took a break, quit counting, and by the end of the week the election was flipped to Joe Biden.

Then, as the President and his team attempted to address the fraud and alleged abnormalities, the courts refused to hear most all of the cases presented related to the election.

Attorney Sidney Powell said it best:

TRENDING: What Was In Ashli Babbitt’s Backpack When She Was Shot Dead by a Capitol Hill Police Officer Will Shock You

We’ve heard over and over from Big Media that President Trump and his team lost numerous court cases linked to the 2020 election.

Here’s what we identified from our research of an accurate and updated list of court cases:

There are 83 court cases to date based on the 2020 election

In 26 cases President Trump was the plaintiff

In 53 cases President Trump is not the plaintiff

In 4 cases President Trump is the defendant

21 cases have been decided on their merits

President Trump/GOP won 14 of the 21 cases decided on the merits

Most of the cases were never looked at by the court

18 cases remain active

Here is a link to the list of cases. Notice this file is updated on an ad hoc basis so numbers may change.

Along with the mainstream media, Big Tech, the Justice Department, and the FBI, the courts proved these past few months that they cannot be trusted to stand up for America and its Constitution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

