According to the 2019 US Census– 16.5% of citizens living in Evanston, IL, are black. The far-left city is set to become the first city in America to dole out $10 million in reparations—but there’s a catch. Not every black Evanston resident will qualify for the $25K payout. The money used to pay reparations to some black residents will come from a 3% tax on the sale of recreational marijuana.

Black leaders warn it’s not enough. Evanston NAACP President Rev Michael Nabors says the $25,000 payout is a “drop in the bucket.”

According to The Sun – The payout is supposed to make amends for the racist housing policies in the city, north of Downtown Chicago, and a reparations program was established in 2019 – but some activists don’t think it’s sufficient. The first phase gives $400,000 towards $25,000 grants to eligible recipients, which is supposed to help them out with ownership, mortgage assistance, and improvements to their homes. Trending: Tucker Carlson Hits Back at Biden for Tone-Deaf Covid Speech: “How dare you tell us who we can spend the Fourth of July with.” Evanston, Illinois, is the first US city to distribute the money meant to help compensate for a lack of generational wealth and systemic racism. To qualify, residents must have lived in Evanston between the years of 1919 and 1969, where they were discriminated against in terms of housing.

If you were 20-yrs-old in 1919 (on the low end for a homeowner in America), you would be 120 years old today. If you were a 20-yr-old homeowner in 1969, you’d be a minimum of 71-yrs—old today. Only 15% of blacks living in Evanston are over the age of 65. But there’s good news for deceased black homeowners who once suffered housing discrimination in Evanston—their direct descendants can collect their checks, even if they themselves never experienced housing discrimination. They only need to be a direct descendent, and the $25K reparations check is all theirs.

The far-left city of Evanston, IL. may be the first city in America to pay reparations, but they certainly won’t be the last.

