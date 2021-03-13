https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/farmers-angry-bidens-race-based-criteria-farmers-covid-bill/

(FEDERALIST PAPERS) – As many people know, congressional Democrats got their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill passed this week. However, some of the radical policies inside the bill have gone largely underreported.

One of those policies is a provision that farmers receive certain aid only if they are a racial minority. According to the American Farm Bureau Foundation, about $4 billion of the bill will be used to pay off up to 120 percent debts of farmers.

However, the only farmers eligible for these benefits are those who are considered “socially disadvantaged,” which the law defines as a “group whose members have been subjected to racial or ethnic prejudice because of their identity as members of a group without regard to their individual qualities. “ The foundation said that includes “Black, Hispanic, Native American or Asian American” farmers.

