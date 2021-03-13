https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/fbi-looking-arrest-abuse-500-800-individuals-entered-us-capitol-january-6-one-million-saw-trump-speak/

At least half a million to a million patriots showed up to see President Trump at the Ellipse in Washington DC on January 6th.

Before the president’s speech was over, thousands of supporters marched over to the US Capitol.



It has been widely reported that the FBI has arrested 300 individuals who entered the US Capitol on January 6th.

Many of the protesters who entered the US Capitol on January 6th were waved in by the Capitol Hill police.

And, now we know that the FBI is looking for 500 more individuals who entered the Capitol out of the 800 individuals who went inside.

TRENDING: What Was In Ashli Babbitt’s Backpack When She Was Shot Dead by a Capitol Hill Police Officer Will Shock You

USA Today reported:

In the two months since an angry mob forced its way into the U.S. Capitol, agents in all but one of the FBI’s 56 field offices have been drafted to track down those who participated in the deadly insurrection. Investigators who typically work cases involving the trafficking of drugs, child pornography and sex have taken calls from rioter’s angry ex-wives and former girlfriends and employers turned tipsters. They’ve mined tens of thousands of photos and videos. They followed trails rioters left on social media bragging about being inside the Capitol, like the Florida man toting a rostrum or the New Hampshire man who snapped a selfie with a pilfered bottle of wine. And they’ve arrested almost 300. But as many as 500 remain at large of the 800 who Capitol Police believe entered the Capitol. The riot claimed five lives and cost millions in damage and cleanup in the historic building. Arrests are expected to continue given the more than 230,000 digital tips the agency received, but the flood of arrests in the weeks after the riot has slowed, dropping from 175 in January to about 90 in February.

Many of those charged in the riot at the US Capitol are still being held and abused by their government.

The FBI is focusing its full attention on the people who entered the US Capitol on January 6th.

They are hunting down Americans who walked through the People’s House.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

