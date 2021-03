https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/firefighters-rescue-bird-roof-head-stuck-siding/

(UPI) – Firefighters in Virginia responded to an apartment building to rescue a starling that ended up stranded on the roof with its head stuck in the siding.

The Arlington County Fire Department tweeted photos from the rescue in the Ballston area, asking for assistance identifying the species of bird.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington identified the bird as a starling.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook