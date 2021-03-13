https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/former-vp-pence-and-his-wife-are-now-grandparents?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former second lady Karen Pence shared on Twitter that they are now grandparents.

“So excited to announce the arrival of our first grandchild Avery Grace Pence born this week to our Amazing Daughter-in-Law Sarah and our son Michael!” Karen Pence tweeted on Saturday. “We Praise God that little Avery, her Mommy and Daddy are all doing just great!”

Mike Pence retweeted his wife’s post, which includes several photos of the newborn baby, including one of Mike and Karen Pence with their first grandchild.

Mike and Karen Pence have been married since 1985 and have three children.

