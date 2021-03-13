https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2021/03/13/found-in-ga-election-dumpster-dekalb-county-possibly-ordered-25-million-election-registration-applications-for-population-of-less-than-1-million/

CDMedia has been reporting on information found in dumpsters outside of GA election facilities. We thought this one was especially interesting. Dekalb County, on the east side of metro Atlanta, with a population significantly less than one million, possibly ordered in November of last year after the general election, 25 million voter registration applications.

Dekalb was suspiciously slow on the evening of the GA Senatorial runoff election on January 5th of this year.

You can see the receipt below.

What could possibly be the reason for this order? At the very least, this needs to be investigated by GA election officials and law enforcement.

You be the judge.

