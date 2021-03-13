https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/13/get-right-before-you-get-left-boomer-official-marine-corps-twitter-account-goes-after-tucker-carlson/

As Twitchy reported, a number of senior officials from the Department of Defense took to social media this week to respond with tweets and videos to a segment Fox News’ Tucker Carlson aired on the Biden administration “feminizing” the military — a position he doubled down on the following night. The Pentagon even issued an official press release to trumpet how its press secretary had managed to “smite” Carlson with a press conference after he “dissed” diversity in the military.

Remember how the press used to lose its collective mind whenever it saw a member of the military with Trump gear? How CNN’s Jim Acosta asked if troops serving in a war zone on Christmas should be disciplined for having President Trump sign their MAGA gear? How people called for an investigation to see if Trump had given them the campaign gear? (“Those hats looked well creased & brand new,” tweeted one person, while another said it “needed investigation.”) We’d gotten the impression that the military wasn’t supposed to get mixed up in politics.

The military certainly hasn’t held back on calling out Carlson, though; check out this tweet from an official Marine Corps account:

I see a highly motivated Marine in this photo and I am damn proud to see how far we have come. That said; passion for the issue is commendable, but the context of “boomer” describes millions of Americans, no matter their view, derogatorily on an official site. Perhaps check that? — Just an Old Marine. (@needtobuild) March 12, 2021

We agree, maybe that was a tad harsh but aggressiveness is in our nature and we are passionate about #oneteamonefight — II MEF Information Group (@iimigofficial) March 12, 2021

Now the Marines are apologizing for being “a tad harsh.”

Please focus on China and not Tucker Carlson — Scott Malkinson (@BerryCrunch24) March 12, 2021

Come back when you’ve served and been pregnant — II MEF Information Group (@iimigofficial) March 12, 2021

This is the response from the official Twitter account for the II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group dunking on an account with 87 followers with the handle Berry Crunch 24 after the person said that the Marines should focus on China and not Tucker Carlson. https://t.co/1Krv6pU5fD — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 13, 2021

I have. And Tucker’s point was that the priority should always be mission first — and the current administration is telegraphing a very different set of priorities. At no point did he say that pregnant women shouldn’t serve or couldn’t serve honorably. — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) March 13, 2021

What are the consequences for this disgraceful violation not just of written regs, but of a two-century commitment to stay out of politics? This is not an “Oops.” This is a major disaster and requires a disciplinary example. https://t.co/6pm5rtIARQ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 13, 2021

Military was last institution with credibility. Even after decades of mismanaged wars. 50 days of Biden, they’re completely destroying their credibility, going to war against and lying about a journalist who said Biden was too focused on identity politics instead of China. Scary. https://t.co/HSRPggsRO7 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 13, 2021

Gen X veteran here. Did you dipshits forget we have enemies out there? Just fucking curious. https://t.co/n44ogt6suH — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) March 13, 2021

Tucker is not our enemy. He’s a pundit. This should not be on an official government account. — pendulum (@pendulu23265102) March 13, 2021

Good to see you have priorities beyond, you know, defending the country — Loren (@LorenSethC) March 13, 2021

The new woke military now gets in @twitter spats with civilians… What a bunch of clowns🤡 — Randy (@_MNmisfit) March 13, 2021

Will the Marines be lashing out publicly at everyone who criticizes you? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) March 13, 2021

My God! Why the f**k is the US military acting like a political-activist organization? — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) March 13, 2021

Is that marine pregnant? — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) March 13, 2021

Can’t help but notice she doesn’t appear to be 7 months pregnant though.. — they call me bruce (@ringtrick) March 13, 2021

Is this woman pregnant? This is not an appropriate response to someone pointing out an objective truth that pregnant women do not help with combat readiness. — Alyse the CHO 🏡💕 (@TheHomemaking) March 13, 2021

You’re perverting this story to serve the political and media interests who hate the military and hate The US. And you know it. — Leslie… will not comply ن (@LADowd) March 13, 2021

This feels desperate. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) March 13, 2021

Fire whoever wrote this tweet, then delete your account. — Michael Garner (@MikeGarner9) March 13, 2021

Active duty military trolling civilians via official government accounts is troubling on so many levels. Knock it off. — Robert The Bruce (@GerkenB) March 13, 2021

I’m sorry, I missed the part where Tucker Carlson said that women shouldn’t be in the military. I also missed the part of DEI where ageism is AOK.

Stop criticizing civilians for having opinions pic.twitter.com/6JmYRI0tmY — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@DocKilmer) March 13, 2021

I can’t believe my tax dollars fund this nonsense — Chris (@ChrisLi56522750) March 13, 2021

Im here for the ratio. — Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 (@GavinWax) March 13, 2021

Focus on the mission instead of trying to own cable news show hosts. — Mr. Jon (@iammisterjon) March 13, 2021

I can’t believe this account is tweeting like a 14 year old. — Demand can be a force majeure (@filthyanalyst) March 13, 2021

China about to own us in the next war — Buckeye Guy (@buckeyeguyyy) March 13, 2021

Maybe, but at least the social media guy manning the Marines’ Twitter account owned Tucker Carlson first.

Im so old I remember when the Marine’s mission was to destroy the enemy and break things. Now it seems to be close and engage with an opinion writer….. — The Artist Formerly Known as Choominati (@formeret) March 13, 2021

I feel so much safer knowing the divide between our military and regular civilians. Thanks. — Gamestop-elect MA’AM!!! (@MommyDearest_OG) March 13, 2021

lame — Annieone3 (@annieone3) March 13, 2021

Is this fucking for real — 💜light warrior Darcey💜 (@witchywoman444) March 13, 2021

My niece calls me boomer. She’s 9 and not responsible for the nation’s Defense. — MJ “Neanderthal MBA” Tomko (@Tomko_1) March 13, 2021

My son is a Marine. He deserves better leadership than this. — ANTICOM (@BMD02635719) March 13, 2021

This is an “official” account? Times have changed since my service. Sad. — Jim Nichols (@nasaHEEL) March 13, 2021

This is shockingly unprofessional. — Stephanie Cunningham (@cunninghamstep3) March 13, 2021

Embarrassing tweet and should be deleted. — c-dnale (@c_hetlan) March 13, 2021

This is entirely out line. — Bart Bonney 🇺🇸 (@RockinHB) March 13, 2021

Delete this. — Patch Rick (@pat_fancy) March 13, 2021

This is incredibly unprofessional. You’re the face of the United States Marines, not a clap back corporate account. Police this shit. — Salty Major (Medical Type; 1 Each) (@anccpt) March 13, 2021

The fact that this is what our military leadership is most concerned about reinforces the fact that in our next hot conflict with China or Russia, we are absolutely fucked. — Prodigal Patriot (@ProdigalParable) March 13, 2021

This is unprofessional. — hiro antagonist (@insipidwanker) March 13, 2021

This is beneath what I thought the professional military was about. — Bill Benson (@BillBenson) March 13, 2021

This is so bad for the military to go after a member of the press — CJ Good (@Aidansheart) March 13, 2021

I think its time to quit the military. — Marvin 🇩🇪 (@r34l_Muffin) March 13, 2021

As a Marine, I am appalled by this activity and behavior. Whoever tweeted this needs to be relieved of their duties. It is not the job of our Marines to argue with civilians on an official account because of their political opinion. — Brad Wells (@bwel9339) March 13, 2021

Less time on Twitter. More time being a better Marine. — Brennan (@DisLikedObject) March 13, 2021

When did our military turn into junior high school?? — Dr. Sleve McDichael (@SeahawkBurrrton) March 13, 2021

@TuckerCarlson IS THE THING THAT THE MILITARY IS MOST WORRIED ABOUT? Wow — LynneTexas (@lynnTXAM) March 13, 2021

You are above this fray Marines. Shameful. — HBX 16 (@BauxV16) March 13, 2021

This is entirely out of line. — Bart Bonney 🇺🇸 (@RockinHB) March 13, 2021

I see what you’re trying to do, but this ain’t it chief. — Hudson Hayes (@HuddyHayes) March 13, 2021

I mean doesn’t the military have anything better to do than taunt an American media figure? Isn’t that kind of un-American. Do better. — “Doctor” Jennifer Rawls (@jenniferrawls) March 13, 2021

We’re certain media hall monitors Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter will call out this attack on a journalist by the U.S. military.

This is the MOST unprofessional thing you can do, engage in political debate while representing a military unit. Do you represent the Marine Corps with this statement? Is this the official position of your unit? — Tim Wood 🏴‍☠️⚔️ (@TimOnPoint) March 13, 2021

I’m really stunned by this – sure isn’t the military I was in. We didn’t have Twitter, but having these types of engagements wouldn’t have been tolerated. I guess this may explain part of our war game failures 😬 — 4th of July Block Party Host, Chuck Steele (@ChuckSteeleSr) March 13, 2021

He never criticized women in the military, he criticized Bidens priorities. — Brian & Linda (@YinYang18175500) March 13, 2021

Anyone who watched the actual segment instead of getting the gist from a tweet knows that.

My family has a long military and law enforcement history. I’ve raised my children to go out of their way to thank anyone in uniform for their service. Please don’t make me regret that decision. — jpdthefacts (@jpdthefacts) March 13, 2021

Man, he really struck a nerve with you guys, didn’t he? But you know what they say: “You only take flak if you’re over the target . . .” — upon the tree of woe (@onthetreeofwoe) March 13, 2021

+2 points to the Pentagon for demonstrating that it has the capability to mobilize a whole-of-military approach to contesting an adversary in the information space. Finally! However several 1000 points off for selecting as that adversary a US media figure who criticized them. https://t.co/03YoYH76we — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) March 13, 2021

Wonder how that (now-deleted) rant about banning Fox News Channel from all military barracks and bases over the segment is holding up.

This is now beyond embarrassing; they should have stuck with the original tweet:

Pretty wild to see this tweet from an official US military account… https://t.co/gFTk7qFN6S — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 13, 2021

We are human and we messed up. We intended to speak up for female Marines and it was an effort to support them. They are a crucial part to our corps and we need them to know that. We will adjust fire and ensure the utmost professionalism in our tweets. — II MEF Information Group (@iimigofficial) March 13, 2021

Our intentions were misinterpreted and we are working to move forward from this mistake. — II MEF Information Group (@iimigofficial) March 13, 2021

Does the Commanding General Lieutenant General Brian D. Beaudreault of II MEF know you’re tweeting obnoxious crap on his behalf? I’m happy to mail him a letter with the screen shots calling Carlson a “boomer” and insulting civilians. — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) March 13, 2021

Related:

Pentagon press release tells of how ‘Press Secretary Smites Fox Host That Dissed Diversity in US Military’ https://t.co/lUcFvozON5 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 12, 2021

