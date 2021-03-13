http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XFlA54d6Klw/

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) stated that it’s irrelevant that the Biden administration is telling migrants not to come to the United States now because it makes no sense for migrants to wait until later, and the Biden administration “should say, don’t come ever, don’t break the law.”

Gimenez said [relevant remarks begin around 1:20] that the problems at the border are “just going to get worse. And it doesn’t matter that the Biden administration says, don’t come now. Well, when are we going to come? I mean, they should say, don’t come ever, don’t break the law. They should have never reinstituted catch and release. They should have never broken the agreements that they had with Mexico and other Central American countries that were keeping this situation manageable. Again, a crisis of their own making, unnecessary crisis putting American’s lives in danger, but also putting the migrant’s lives in danger.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

