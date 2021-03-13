https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/543050-gop-senator-says-he-didnt-feel-unsafe-during-riot-but-would-have-if-blm

Sen. Ron JohnsonRonald (Ron) Harold JohnsonAshcroft declines run to replace Blunt in Missouri Senate GOP faces retirement brain drain Wave of Senate retirements puts GOP ranks on defense MORE (R-Wis.) said in an interview this week he did not feel unsafe during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot but might have if Black Lives Matter protesters and far-left “antifa” activists had demonstrated there, setting off a new wave of criticism.

“I’ve also been criticized because I made the comment on Jan. 6 – I never felt threatened, because I didn’t,” Johnson said Thursday on “The Joe Pags Show,” referencing the insurrection that unsuccessfully sought to halt the certification of the Electoral College results.

“Even though those thousands of people were marching on the Capitol were trying to pressure people like me to vote the way they wanted me to vote, I knew those were people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn’t concerned,” he continued.

“So had the tables been turned, Joe, this could mean trouble. Had the tables been turned and President Trump Donald TrumpPentagon takes heat for extending Guard’s time at Capitol Fundraising spat points to Trump-GOP fissures Trump rally organizer claims Alex Jones threatened to throw her off stage: report MORE won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned.”

Johnson’s remarks flew in the face of video showing pro-Trump rioters attacking police officers who were guarding the Capitol complex before the mob overran law enforcement and ransacked the building.

At least five people died from the riot, including a police officer. Two other officers who responded to the mob died by suicide in the following days, and about 140 officers were injured.

The statement echoed other comments Republicans had made trying to equate the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 with Black Lives Matter protests that occurred over the summer. While many of the demonstrations against the police killings of Black Americans remained peaceful, some devolved into looting and violence.

Johnson’s latest remarks set off a wave of recriminations, with critics calling his equivalence between the different groups racist.

“Senator Johnson’s remarks are racist and unacceptable. There is nothing patriotic about storming the Capitol to attempt to overturn an election and murder elected officials. Apparently for Ron Johnson, simply being Black is a bigger offense than launching a violent insurrection. Ron Johnson is an embarrassment to the United States Senate and the state of Wisconsin. He needs to resign immediately,” Jessica Floyd, president of Democratic super PAC American Bridge 21st Century, said in a statement Friday.

“What, white people love this country and Black people don’t? That’s exactly what he’s saying,” Wisconsin state Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D), who is Black, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The criticism comes as Johnson mulls whether to run for reelection in 2022. He remains undecided, though said last week that retiring is “probably my preference now.” His seat is expected to be heavily contested after President Biden Joe BidenPentagon takes heat for extending Guard’s time at Capitol Booker to try to make child tax credit expansion permanent Sullivan says tariffs will not take center stage in talks with China MORE won Wisconsin narrowly in November.

