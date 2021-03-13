https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/h-r-1-transform-public-universities-voter-registration-agencies/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A bill passed last week by the U.S. House of Representatives would mandate that public colleges and universities register as many students as possible, requiring each campus to hire a “Campus Vote Coordinator” to increase turnout.

H.R.1, named the “For the People Act of 2021,” directs each campus to maximize the number of students registered and voting, including providing extra funds to schools that demonstrate “excellence in registering students to vote in elections for public office.”

The provisions of H.R.1 dealing with universities initially appeared in legislation authored by U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Il.).

