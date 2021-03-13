https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/543073-high-school-sports-announcer-apologizes-after-making-racist-comment

A high school sports announcer apologized for making racist comments at a game after members of a basketball team kneeled for the national anthem.

“I will state that I suffer Type 1 Diabetes and during the game my sugar was spiking. While not excusing my remarks, it is not unusual when my sugar spikes that I become disoriented and often say things that are not appropriate as well as hurtful,” sports announcer Matt Rowan said in an apology on Thursday.

The announcer who made the racist statements is partially blaming it on low blood sugar. pic.twitter.com/6cTwIZdJZI — Dylan Goforth (@DGoforth918) March 12, 2021

“I do not believe I would have made such horrible statements absent my sugar spiking,” Rowan added.

When the Norman girls basketball team kneeled during the game, Rowan was caught on a live mic using racial slurs toward the team.

“They’re kneeling? F—ing [N-word]. I hope Norman get their ass kicked. F— them. I hope they lose,” Rowan said.

Hey @NFHSNetwork looks like you forgot to cut the Mic!!! “F****** N******” is the one that really got me!! Tell us how you really feel!! THIS IS WHY THEY KNEEL!!!@Migliorino_Nick @tohara_o @NHS_AthDept @gonormantigers pic.twitter.com/mmWQAecLaF — Frankie Parks (@CoachFParks) March 12, 2021

Rowan was hired by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association to be the announcer and broadcast the game with NFHS Network, according to The Oklahoman.

The school has dropped NFHS Network and plans to livestream its games with SportsTalk Media.

“On behalf of the NFHS Network and the OSSAA, we sincerely apologize that this happened at one of our events. While we are currently investigating the incident, this crew will not be doing any more games for the remainder of our championships,” the group said.

The group said it will have more to say after its investigation.

“While the comments I made would certainly seem to indicate that I am racist, I am not, I have never considered myself to be racist, and in short cannot explain why I made these comments,” Rowan said.

