https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/insane-governor-desantis-rips-biden-threatening-lockdowns/

On Thursday, Joe Biden threatened that if “conditions change” tyrannical COVID lockdowns might be needed again.

Joe Biden threatens to reinstate COVID lockdowns if “conditions change”https://t.co/gkyanEUdcO pic.twitter.com/JnUU6u52a7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 12, 2021

DeSantis called the idea of another round of lockdowns “insane” and “totally unacceptable.”

He also vowed that Florida was not going to be locked down again.

TRENDING: What Was In Ashli Babbitt’s Backpack When She Was Shot Dead by a Capitol Hill Police Officer Will Shock You

Newsweek reported:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has rejected President Joe Biden’s warning that a new round of COVID-19 restrictions could be on the horizon if efforts to contain the virus fail, calling the prospect “insane.”

Here is what DeSantis said:

“Biden last night said that they may have to impose more lockdown-type policies in the future,” DeSantis said during the press conference. “I can tell ya, that ain’t happening in Florida. We are not going to let him lock down Florida. I know they talked about restricting travel of Floridians. That’s totally unacceptable, we’ve said that from the beginning.” “To even contemplate doing any kind of lockdown, honestly it’s insane, so that’s not going to happen in the state of Florida,” he continued. “We like the fact that people have been able to work here… so we’re going to continue doing what works, but under no circumstances would we entertain doing anything of the sort.”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on how Ron DeSantis’ handling of the pandemic has been vindicated:

While DeSantis allowed for those in Florida to be free Dem Governors were shoving COVID positive patients into nursing homes:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

