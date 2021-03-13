https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/spent-time-tutor-taking-seriously-candace-owens-tells-newsmax-seriously-considering-presidential-run-video/

Political commentator Candace Owens joined Greg Kelly on Newsmax TV on Friday to discuss the Left’s continued push to cancel society. Candace continued to tease a potential 2024 presidential run.

This comes after Candace made headlines in February after hinting that she may run for US President in 2024.

Political commentator Candace Owens on Left’s push to cancel society, she teases a potential 2024 run, the legacy of Donald Trump, how America needs a person that advocates for the people.

Greg Kelly was excited at Candace’s possible political run.

Candace Owens: I think the Democrats are playing a really nasty game. We all saw that. They’re no longer playing by any rules. And when you start having debates and the only questions that are ever asked are race-baiting questions pertaining to Breonna Taylor and George Floyd and race issues they’re basically setting up a future where meritocracy no longer exists… you know I love this country. I’ve spent the last year immersed in deeper study in terms of economics and American history inside and out and world history, as well. And I spent a lot of time with a tutor. And I’m taking this very seriously.

See the entire interview below.

Candace is ALWAYS interesting.

