New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference at 1 PM ET after a seventh accuser stepped forward to accuse him of sexual harassment.

Several Democrat congressional leaders in New York called for his resignation including Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, Senator Schumer and Senator Gillibrand.

Cuomo lashed out at his accusers and the cancel culture mob and said he will not step down.

And why should he? What Andrew Cuomo is alleged of doing does not even compare to what Joe Biden was caught doing on camera — over and over again for years!

Cuomo is accused by seven women of acting inappropriately.

Joe Biden is caught on video — IN PUBLIC — groping, fondling and sniffing little children and women.

We’re all supposed to ignore this.

Joe Biden’s groping and sexual deviance is not a secret.

The Secret Service was well aware of his sexual abuse.

But Democrats still need Biden right now so we’re supposed to ignore his history of sexual harassment.

These are not good people.

