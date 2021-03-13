https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/13/journalist-says-convicted-cop-killer-mumia-abu-jamal-now-has-covid-19-and-freedom-is-the-only-treatment/
Mumia Abu-Jamal was sentenced to death in 1982 for the 1981 murder of Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner. He’s since gained a following for a number of books he’s published from prison, enough that Business Insider columnist Manny Fidel calls him a journalist. Fidel also doesn’t believe that Abu-Jamal killed Faulkner, and reports that he has COVID-19 and congestive heart failure, and the only treatment for the coronavirus is “fweedom.”
Mumia Abu-Jamal is a journalist who has been in prison for over 40 years for a crime he didn’t commit. He now has COVID & congestive heart failure. Freedom is the only treatment.https://t.co/an07WmSDeP
— manny (@mannyfidel) March 13, 2021
He was convicted of murdering a police officer. Let him rot. https://t.co/pjlAZ9yHTS
Mumia Abu-Jamal is a murderer and has been in jail for over 40 years for killing a cop.
Yes, just as soon as Daniel Faulkner is no longer murdered
Mumia Abu Jamal is a cop killing murderer. While the Hollywood celebs and the pseudo intellects claim his innocence, Mumia himself has never denied killing Officer Faulkner. #BurnInHell
Nope
The only freedom he will get is from his mortal coil. He is a cop killer and deserves what he gets.
He’s guilty.
He’s vermin.
Let him rot and die in prison.
I fail to see how falling ill absolves someone of a murder conviction.
He’ll probably receive better treatment for COVID on death row than senior citizens in New York.
Supporting cop killers is a character flaw brah.
@BusinessInsider your hiring standards are very low
Abu-Jamal’s supporters said he was “gravely ill” and worsening … back in 2015.
