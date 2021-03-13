https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/13/journalist-says-convicted-cop-killer-mumia-abu-jamal-now-has-covid-19-and-freedom-is-the-only-treatment/

Mumia Abu-Jamal was sentenced to death in 1982 for the 1981 murder of Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner. He’s since gained a following for a number of books he’s published from prison, enough that Business Insider columnist Manny Fidel calls him a journalist. Fidel also doesn’t believe that Abu-Jamal killed Faulkner, and reports that he has COVID-19 and congestive heart failure, and the only treatment for the coronavirus is “fweedom.”

Mumia Abu-Jamal is a journalist who has been in prison for over 40 years for a crime he didn’t commit. He now has COVID & congestive heart failure. Freedom is the only treatment.https://t.co/an07WmSDeP — manny (@mannyfidel) March 13, 2021

He was convicted of murdering a police officer. Let him rot. https://t.co/pjlAZ9yHTS — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) March 13, 2021

Mumia Abu-Jamal is a murderer and has been in jail for over 40 years for killing a cop. — Pepé le Putin, Not A Russian Bot (@MyronGaines17) March 13, 2021

Yes, just as soon as Daniel Faulkner is no longer murdered — Andy Hughes (@Ahughes584) March 13, 2021

Mumia Abu Jamal is a cop killing murderer. While the Hollywood celebs and the pseudo intellects claim his innocence, Mumia himself has never denied killing Officer Faulkner. #BurnInHell — Liberty N. Justice (@LibertyNJustic3) March 13, 2021

The only freedom he will get is from his mortal coil. He is a cop killer and deserves what he gets. — HAVE YOU NO HONOR (@HaveHonor) March 13, 2021

He’s guilty. He’s vermin. Let him rot and die in prison. — George From New York (@GeorgeFromNY1) March 13, 2021

I fail to see how falling ill absolves someone of a murder conviction. — HarveyJerrall (@HarveyJerrall) March 13, 2021

He’ll probably receive better treatment for COVID on death row than senior citizens in New York.

Supporting cop killers is a character flaw brah. — Michael K. Woods (@michael_k_woods) March 13, 2021

@BusinessInsider your hiring standards are very low — bane (@bane09382476) March 13, 2021

Abu-Jamal’s supporters said he was “gravely ill” and worsening … back in 2015.

