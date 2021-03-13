https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/13/journalist-says-convicted-cop-killer-mumia-abu-jamal-now-has-covid-19-and-freedom-is-the-only-treatment/

Mumia Abu-Jamal was sentenced to death in 1982 for the 1981 murder of Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner. He’s since gained a following for a number of books he’s published from prison, enough that Business Insider columnist Manny Fidel calls him a journalist. Fidel also doesn’t believe that Abu-Jamal killed Faulkner, and reports that he has COVID-19 and congestive heart failure, and the only treatment for the coronavirus is “fweedom.”

He’ll probably receive better treatment for COVID on death row than senior citizens in New York.

Abu-Jamal’s supporters said he was “gravely ill” and worsening … back in 2015.

