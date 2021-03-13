https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/just-dhs-chief-orders-fema-address-border-crisis-created-joe-bidens-disastrous-policies/

DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas on Saturday night deployed FEMA to the Southwest border to help with the surge of unaccompanied minors thanks to Joe Biden’s disastrous immigration policies.

Joe Biden reversed Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy, promised amnesty, and allowed unaccompanied migrant children into the US which caused a surge of illegal border crossings in the last several weeks.

A South Texas migrant facility is now at 729% of its legal capacity and the unaccompanied children are going hungry and only showering once a week.

According to reports, nearly 4,000 unaccompanied migrant children and teens are being held in CBP detention centers.

The DHS said FEMA would be deployed to the region for 90 days in response to “the arrival of record numbers of individuals, including unaccompanied children, at the southwest border.”

“Homeland Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas has directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support a government-wide effort over the next 90 days to safely receive, shelter, and transfer unaccompanied children who make the dangerous journey to the U.S. southwest border,” Mayorkas said in a press release Saturday night.

