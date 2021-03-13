https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/law-schools-now-ranked-whiteness-levels/

(OUTKICK) – College and universities across America brag about a variety of statistics: student GPAs, graduate income ranges, growth of in-demand fields, etc. However, at high-level law schools in 2021, all of that is secondary to one statistic: the level of “whiteness.”

Vernellia Randall, a professor emerita of the University of Dayton School of Law, created a report that ranks, judges, shames, or praises law schools based on their whiteness levels. She then sent her whiteness ranking around to various law schools, and the schools have waited patiently for it like they would a medical test result.

The Whitest Law School Report, its actual name, is making waves across campuses. Co-deans of Case Western Reserve University School of Law, a decently-ranked college on the whiteness scale, emailed all of its students to brag that the college ranked 144th out of 200 law schools for “whiteness.”

