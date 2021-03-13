https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/543089-louisiana-state-troopers-bragged-about-beating-black-suspect-following

Louisiana state troopers texted about allegedly beating a Black suspect after he surrendered following a high-speed chase, according to court filings.

The filings from earlier this month were first reported by local blog Sound Off Louisiana on Thursday, according to The Washington Post. They included expletive- filled messages from a group chat that trooper Dakota DeMoss, who is white, sent three other white troopers about an “a– whoopin’” given to Antonio Harris.

The Louisiana State Police wrote in the filing that the exchange occurred after Harris was sent to jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How was his attitude at the jail?” fellow officer Jacob Brown asks, according to the documents.

“Complete silence,” trooper George Harper responded.

“Lol he was still digesting that a– whoopin,” DeMoss said.

Brown also says, “It’s gonna take him a couple days,” and “he’s gonna be sore tomorrow for sure.”

“BET he won’t run from a full grown bear again,” Brown says.

“Bet he doesn’t even cross into LA anymore,” DeMoss says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harper then says “GRIZZLY. Nah, he gonna spread the word that’s for d— sure.”

DeMos also says “He’s gonna have nightmares for a long time.”

Brown then says “lmao…warms my heart knowing we could educate that young man.”

The Hill has reached out the Louisiana State Police for comment.

Brown, DeMoss, Harper, and Randall Dickerson were arrested last month on simple battery and malfeasance charges after a two-year investigation into excessive force.

During Harris’ arrest in May 2020, DeMoss, Harper and Brown reportedly used excessive force, and allegedly turned off their body cameras during the chase. Brown also allegedly falsified the use of force and arrest reports.

Brown and Dickerson face charges for using “excessive and unjustifiable force” while arresting a driver suspected of possessing drugs during a July 2019 traffic stop.

Brown, who was facing an additional charge of obstruction of justice, resigned from the Department on Friday, according to The Advocate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

