(ZEROHEDGE) – The Svalbard Global Seed Vault on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen in the remote Arctic Svalbard archipelago appears to be losing its appeal as scientists propose a “lunar ark” to house millions of species of seeds, sperm, eggs, and DNA.

A team of researchers from the University of Arizona, led by Jekan Thanga, proposed building a massive “ark” on the moon as a “modern global insurance policy” against natural disasters, socio-economic chaos, asteroids, and the threat of nuclear war.

“Earth is naturally a volatile environment,” Thanga said in the study titled “Lunar Pits and Lava Tubes for a Modern Ark.” The team debuted the study at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Aerospace Conference last Saturday.

