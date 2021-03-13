https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/marine-unit-says-it-messed-pejorative-tweet-foxs-tucker-carlson?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A U.S. Marine Corps unit says it “messed up” when it tweeted a pejorative response to Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s commentary about U.S. servicewomen.

“We can do better and we will collectively take a knee, review our procedures and get back in the fight,” the II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group wrote on its official Twitter account. “Our focus is to train, fight and win and we have a hard time doing that without your support,” the Marines’ account added in another tweet.”

The Marine unit had tweeted a picture of a female troop carrying a male one, telling Carlson this is “what it looks like in today’s armed forces” and “get right before you get left, boomer.”

The word “boomer” is considered a pejorative term, and the post generated significant backlash.

“We are human and we messed up,” the unit tweeted over the weekend. “What was intended as a tweet in support of our female Marines and sisters serving in uniform was clearly not aligned with our standard practices or an appropriate representation of the Marine Corps. We will do better and serve the people.”

