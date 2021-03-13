https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/marjorie-taylor-greene-stands-biden-introduces-protect-america-first-act-end-bidens-border-crisis/
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) just introduced the “Protect America First Act” to end Biden’s border crisis.
She’s standing up against the insane Biden Administration.
Where is the rest of the GOP?
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 12, 2021
Today, I introduced the Protect America First Act to end @JoeBiden’s crisis at our Southern border.
The ‘Protect America First Act’ is critical to secure our Southern border, conserve American culture, and defend U.S. sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/2IIWkSomOR
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 12, 2021
Here is what the bill does:
-Enact a 4-year moratorium on immigration and accelerate the time between apprehension and deportation.
-Ensure the safe return of unaccompanied alien children, reduces human trafficking, increases deportation for criminal aliens, and ends chain migration.
-Expedite removal of illegal aliens from 3 months to 30 days.
-Build The Wall and name it after President Donald J Trump.
-Cut off funding for Sanctuary Cities.
-Support local law enforcement in their execution of immigration policy.
-Empower ICE to detain and deport violent criminal aliens.
-Revive President Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy.
-Rescind President Biden’s open borders immigration executive orders.
-Revoke DAKA and DAPA.
-Remove funding for Central and South American countries whose citizens violate this Act by migrating here illegally.
The border has become a mess under Biden thanks to his open border policies.
