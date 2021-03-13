https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/marjorie-taylor-greene-stands-biden-introduces-protect-america-first-act-end-bidens-border-crisis/

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) just introduced the “Protect America First Act” to end Biden’s border crisis.

She’s standing up against the insane Biden Administration.

Where is the rest of the GOP?

Today, I introduced the Protect America First Act to end @JoeBiden’s crisis at our Southern border. The ‘Protect America First Act’ is critical to secure our Southern border, conserve American culture, and defend U.S. sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/2IIWkSomOR — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 12, 2021

Here is what the bill does:

-Enact a 4-year moratorium on immigration and accelerate the time between apprehension and deportation.

-Ensure the safe return of unaccompanied alien children, reduces human trafficking, increases deportation for criminal aliens, and ends chain migration.

-Expedite removal of illegal aliens from 3 months to 30 days.

-Build The Wall and name it after President Donald J Trump.

-Cut off funding for Sanctuary Cities.

-Support local law enforcement in their execution of immigration policy.

-Empower ICE to detain and deport violent criminal aliens.

-Revive President Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy.

-Rescind President Biden’s open borders immigration executive orders.

-Revoke DAKA and DAPA.

-Remove funding for Central and South American countries whose citizens violate this Act by migrating here illegally.

The border has become a mess under Biden thanks to his open border policies.

