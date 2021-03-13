https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/melissa-derosa-top-female-new-york-governor-cuomos-administration-caught-bullying-state-senator-cuomo-allegations/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s top female in his administration is in trouble according to those in the know.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier on New York Governor Cuomo’s relationship with his top female aid Melissa DeRosa. His COVID policies helped her family and his biggest donor in the state which were linked to elderly home facilities:

Now texts released from the New York Magazine show Cuomo’s top female aide bullying a state senator in New York:

I keep telling everyone @melissadderosa is going to jail. She knows it too. Cut a deal Melissa, don’t go down for Andrew. https://t.co/EfRnMUbwt1 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 12, 2021

This is not good news for the crumbling Cuomo Administration.

Why were Cuomo and DeRosa so committed to each other?

Why does she continue to defend him?

