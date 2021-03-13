http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/A9Vh9hBLXr4/minneapoliss-no-go-zone.php

The Seattle “Autonomous Zone” got a lot of publicity before it was finally dismantled, but many people do not realize that Minneapolis has its own no-go area where law enforcement is absent and “militants” rule. It is the area that surrounds the George Floyd Memorial. A man was shot and killed in the Memorial area last weekend, the fourth such death since the zone was closed to law enforcement.

A reporter tried to get footage inside the no-go zone while standing outside a barricade, but was driven away. Here is his report:

The George Floyd memorial is an “autonomous zone” with several blocks controlled by activists. Police don’t even go in. We tried to respectfully get video-but left after two people confronted us near the barricades.

Later learned many protestors don’t even feel comfortable there. pic.twitter.com/5w32fxQ0hR — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 10, 2021

Minneapolis was a great city when I moved there decades ago, but now it is a sad shell of its former self, dragged down by many years of misrule.

